Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,305 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,493.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PLUS opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

