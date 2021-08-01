Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,837 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC opened at $59.01 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.