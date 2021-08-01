Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,048 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

