Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,399 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of AAR worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR opened at $35.76 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.