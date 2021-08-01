Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,715 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.25 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

