Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,207 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Luminex worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,882,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 795,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

