Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,891 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

