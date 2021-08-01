Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,856 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of PRA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

