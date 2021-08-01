Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.