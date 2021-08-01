Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $99.05 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.