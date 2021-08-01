Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.