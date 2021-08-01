Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

