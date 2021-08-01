Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 52,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

