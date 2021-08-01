Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

