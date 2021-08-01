Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
In related news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.71.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.
