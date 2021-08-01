Grid+ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $268,607.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $8.77 million and $268,607.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

