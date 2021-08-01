Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 755,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

