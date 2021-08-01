Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.77 or 0.06399453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01323004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00595396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00354962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00288071 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,939,620 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

