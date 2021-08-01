Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $768,199.82 and approximately $2,856.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,325,235,417,877 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

