Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00787640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.