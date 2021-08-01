Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 652,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $439,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.