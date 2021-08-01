Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

