Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GTHP stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63. Guided Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

