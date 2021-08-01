Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $10,380.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guider has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.