GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,448,392 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

