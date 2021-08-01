GYEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $634,344.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $634,344.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

