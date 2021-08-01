H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,915.0 days.

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

