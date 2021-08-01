HackenAI (HAI) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.