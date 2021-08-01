Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $239,972.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $239,972.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 234,611,807 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

