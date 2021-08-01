Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

