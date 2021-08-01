HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,682.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $4,682.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,352,875 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

