Halving Token (HALV) Market Capitalization Tops $17,504.67

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Halving Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Token has a market capitalization of $17,504.67 and $1,185.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.