Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

HRGLY stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

