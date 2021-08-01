Harmony (ONE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.46 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $827.65 million and $30.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,123,964,848 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,140,848 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

