Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,216 shares of company stock worth $10,159,882. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

