Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Harsco worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Harsco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

HSC opened at $20.12 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

