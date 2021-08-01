Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 635,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 479,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,826,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 54,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

