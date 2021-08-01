Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.50 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $137.86 million and approximately $33.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 166.2% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $231.94 or 0.00562756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000890 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 594,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

