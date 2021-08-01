Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,018. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.