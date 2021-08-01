HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $427,649.90

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $427,649.90 and $59,221.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.