Hathor Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.44 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and $1.85 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

