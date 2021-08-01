Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $60.62 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00010266 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $60.62 million and $1.14 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.65 or 0.06239148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.90 or 0.01327166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00352991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00125100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00591387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00354275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00293200 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,382,396 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

