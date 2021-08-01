Head to Head Analysis: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Risk and Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.51 $38.22 million $1.21 63.53 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, Bella Vita, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

