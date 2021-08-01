Head to Head Contrast: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.53 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.67 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.73 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.14

Bluegreen Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

