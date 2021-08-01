Head-To-Head Contrast: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.35 $38.66 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

