Head to Head Review: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pretium Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91% Mountain Province Diamonds -99.49% -14.33% -3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pretium Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.13%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 72.97%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 2.84 -$38.44 million $0.95 9.82 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.46 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

