Head to Head Survey: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 2.30 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -2.72

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.85%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% uCloudlink Group -107.16% -134.59% -79.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

