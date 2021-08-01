Head-To-Head Survey: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

25.7% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -398.88% PaySign N/A -74.80% -17.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 4 1 0 2.20

PaySign has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A PaySign $24.12 million 5.60 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -14.78

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PaySign.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive and rewards, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Co-Pay Assistance Program, a pharmaceutical payment card product; and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and nonÂ-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, it provides Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.