Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $56.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.46 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $231.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $234.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $279.31 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $291.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $58.06 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

