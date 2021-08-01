Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.