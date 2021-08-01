Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $164.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00032396 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00218435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00032706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006078 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,298,429,271 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

